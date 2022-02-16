American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Greensboro over smoking battery in passenger's carry-on

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Charlotte-bound American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Wednesday.
The Airbus A321 departed from LaGuardia Airport and landed in Greensboro around noon. American Airlines officials said a lithium-ion battery stowed in a passenger's carry-on "malfunctioned and started to produce an odor and smoke."
American Airlines said flight attendants put the battery in a containment bag on board.
The plane landed safely and no one was hurt. It was carrying 126 passengers and six crew members.
Customers are expected to board another plane to Charlotte shortly.
Quick facts from American Airlines:
- The flight was operated on an Airbus A321 with 126 customers and 6 crew on board.
- Initial indications are that a lithium-ion battery stowed in a customer’s carry-on was the source of reported odors.
- The aircraft has been temporarily removed from service for evaluation by our maintenance team.
Full statement from American Airlines:
"American Airlines flight 2036 diverted to Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) while en route from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) following reports of a potential odor in the cabin. The aircraft landed without incident shortly before noon and taxied to the gate under its own power. There have been no reported injuries to customers or crew, and customers are expected to board another aircraft with continuing service to CLT shortly. We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."