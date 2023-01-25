The annual WinterFest in Blowing Rock is about to start. Here's what you need to know

The festival debuted in Blowing Rock in 1998 and has remained a winter tradition whether it's snowy and 30 degrees or sunny and 50 degrees.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The annual WinterFest in Blowing Rock kicks off on Jan. 26, and events are planned from Thursday through Sunday to help residents and visitors alike celebrate winter as a community.

Several of the planned events span the whole weekend, including the Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort and the Winterfest Hendrick Hunt. Additional festivities include the Mystery Hill: WinterDuck Derby, Polar Bear Plunge, and a Snow Making Demonstration by WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

While some of the events are free, other WinterFest events require tickets or reservations. Tickets for these events can be purchased on the WinterFest website, at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, or via phone at 828-295-7851.

