'I hear a boom and there's a big hole in my windshield' | Victim describes bow-and-arrow carjacking attack

Two of the victims spoke to 11Alive's Natisha Lance, who described what happened to them in the surreal crime spree.

ATLANTA — The victims in a bizarre bow-and-arrow carjacking spree that happened earlier this week in Atlanta are saying the incident has left them in shock and struggling to pick up the pieces after their cars were wrecked or damaged.

It happened early Tuesday, with at least three carjacking attempts in Midtown before the suspect made it to Marietta, where he crashed a stolen car and then was shot by police after they said he pointed his weapon at them.

One victim said the suspect was crossing West Peachtree as she was driving up 17th Street on her way to work, and she didn't even make it through the intersection before her windshield was hit.

"I hear a boom and there's a big hole in my windshield and glass is everywhere. I was shocked, I was scared I was wondering why he did it," the woman, who requested anonymity, said. "He said give me your car, give me your vehicle, I don't want to have to hurt you."

The same suspect came upon Jason Chandler as he was driving into his office parking garage at 6 a.m., not long before the woman was attacked.

Chandler said the man had the bow and arrow in his hand, but instead tired to intimidate him to get out of his car by hitting it with a fire extinguisher.

"Threw a fire extinguisher at me, and kind of waited for me to exit my vehicle," Chandler said. "The fire extinguisher actually ended up doing a lot of damage to my car. Damaged my hood, roof, broke my rear glass and trunk lid as well."

The woman said the experience has taken her through a "roller coaster of emotions."

"I've been frustrated, angry, stressed, sad, depressed," she said.

She was the third victim in the spree, and it was her black Toyota Camry that the man eventually made his way to Marietta with before crashing.

The suspect was said to still be in the hospital in stable condition.