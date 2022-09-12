Atlanta resident sends disaster relief packages to those impacted by Pakistan flooding

Collecting money from friends and family in the U.S. soon became a local fundraising effort.

ATLANTA — Up until last week, one-third of Pakistan was flooded by abnormal seasonal monsoon rains.

Record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the north of Pakistan have swept away homes, crops and bridges, killing almost 1,400 people and impacting around 33 million others, Reuters reports.

Imran Khan, originally from Dera Ghazi Khan, a city in central Pakistan, moved to Atlanta in the late 80s.

After hearing of the devastation caused by the flooding, Khan decided to help firsthand.

"Since it's so close to home and I have the ability to get the money directly to the people who need it the most in the shortest period of time, then why not do that," Khan explained.

Using the friends and family living near the affected regions in Pakistan, Khan is raising money in the U.S. and sending it back, allowing his contacts to quickly receive the money and distribute it to those in need.

"It's people, you know, whether they're my family, friends or relatives who are on the ground and literally going out to the shops, buying the rice, buying the flour, creating the package, and then delivering it out to the right areas," said Khan.

Food packages including sugar, wheat, rice and matches are now being distributed to affected areas.

Khan has since created an online fundraiser to open donations to the public to expand his help and supply food and shelter materials to others who are devastated by the flooding.

"With the money that we raised so far, we provided medicine, food and tarpaulin for shelters and mosquito nets," said Khan.

He is now urging people to show support for Pakistan, whether that be using his local fundraising campaign or donating to larger charity organizations.

"Bottom line is we've got to get help to lots and lots of people on the ground. How it gets there, it's really up to the person on how they want it to happen," he said.