Watch Live: Lawyers for family of Andrew Brown Jr. talk about $30M federal lawsuit

Attorneys Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels and the Brown Family are talking about the lawsuit outside federal court in Elizabeth City where deputies killed Brown.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Attorneys representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr. will announce in a press conference Wednesday they are filing a $30 million federal lawsuit in the case.

Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies shot and killed Brown on April 21. They were trying to execute a drug-related search warrant when during their encounter with Brown, they began shooting as he attempted to drive away. Brown was hit by gunfire and he died.

Attorneys Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels and the Brown family will address the media at noon outside the federal courthouse on East Main Street in Elizabeth City.

An autopsy report showed Brown, 42, died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head." He was also shot in the right arm and suffered wounds to his right thigh, right arm, and upper back.

The announcement comes as Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten is expected to ask a judge, again, to release footage from the day that deputies shot and killed Brown.

The hearing is set for Monday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

The family has only seen portions of the video. District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting was justified, and that Brown used his car as a deadly weapon.