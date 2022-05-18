A flight attendant is being credited as going "above and beyond" to help deliver the baby.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight gained a brand new passenger mid-flight when a woman gave birth on the plane, the airline said.

According to a Facebook post by Frontier, the baby "couldn't wait" to enter the world, and the baby's mother went into early and unexpected labor during a flight from Denver to Orlando. But thanks to the "exemplary" work of one flight attendant, the mother's delivery went perhaps a bit smoother than it could have.

Diana Giraldo undertook the "heroic task" of helping the mother to the back lavatory and assisted her in giving birth, the airline said.

After the baby was born, she went back to her regular job.

“Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” Captain Chris Nye said in a statement.

“The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!” Chris said.