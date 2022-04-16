Georgia family grateful after fire crew rescues 4-year-old who fell into well

Lakelynn fell down an old, forgotten well in the front of her grandmother's home Thursday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — 4-year-old Lakelynn Mitchem spent her Friday afternoon jumping on the trampoline at her grandmother's house. Her family along with Lt. Brad Towe with Baldwin County Fire Department stood in awe watching.

You wouldn't think that just 24 hours before, Lakelynn was carefully balancing on a ledge at the bottom of a 40-foot-deep well--waiting on rescue crews and her family to pull her back up to safety.

"She's a tough little girl. She's been through a lot," said her father, Lloyd Mitchem.

Lakelynn's mother, Roseann, says she was sitting on the porch while Lakelynn played Thursday afternoon when she heard a crash.

"Almost like glass shattering," Roseann said, describing her daughter's scream.

Just seconds later, Roseann said she heard a "bloodcurdling" scream, "Something I never have heard from my child before," she said.

Lakelynn had fallen down an old, forgotten well that sits in the front of her grandmother's home. Today, it's filled with concrete.

But Thursday, it was covered in tin with almost 10 feet of water pooled at the bottom.

"I kept telling her keep her head above water, keep her head up to the sun, don't swallow the yucky water," Roseann said.

Within three minutes, the first of Baldwin County Fire was on scene.

"We took a flash light and could see her in the bottom. She had her feet up on the edges of the piping," said Lt. Towe. Towe was one of the many who responded Thursday.

Lakelynn, at just 4 years old, managed to hold herself up on old piping in the well throughout the nearly 40 minute rescue mission.

Lt. Brad Towe says it was all hands on deck.

"At that point in time, we're calling everything we can. It's a child. 40-foot down a well. Screaming. We're going to do everything we can to get to her," Towe said.

Meanwhile, Lloyd Mitchem, Lakelynn's father, asked first responders to lower him down to get to his daughter.

"The father was actually the smallest person there, so we set up a rigging system and lowered the father down," Towe said.

"I don't understand how she was staying a float because she can't swim," Mitchem said.

He said it was the "grace of God" that saved his daughter. "Because when I was down there, I was this deep in water," he said pointing to his mid-chest.

Crews pulled the pair back up. Lakelynn survived the fall mostly unharmed.

She was air flighted to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta for treatment Thursday. Her father tells 13 WMAZ that doctors also checked for any broken bones or internal bleeding that may have happened during her fall.

Doctors say she's healthy with only bruises and scratches from the fall, her father says.

"Something like that… you don't expect her to have hardly even a scratch on her. It's great to see. I mean it really is," Towe said, watching Lakelynn jumping on the trampoline.

Lakelynn is what Baldwin County Fire Department is calling an "Easter miracle."

"She told her daddy this morning that Jesus was with her in that well. I know. I know. Without a shadow of a doubt. He was," said Wanda Jackson, Lakelynn's grandmother.

The family says they're grateful to the first responders who saved their daughter.