Massive tree falls on school bus in Atlanta with children on board, officials say

ATLANTA — A large tree fell on a school bus this morning in southwest Atlanta, but fortunately there were no serious injuries, police said.

It happened along Beecher Circle southwest just after 7 a.m. near West End.

Atlanta Public Schools said six special education students were on the bus and headed to Beecher Hills elementary.

The district added that none of the students were injured and were all taken to school. Meanwhile, the driver had only minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

"The safety, security, and well-being of APS students and employees is a top priority for the district," a statement from APS read.

