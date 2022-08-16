Before jumping from plane, co-pilot was 'visibly upset' and 'may have gotten sick'

The NTSB report said Charles Hew Crooks was "visibly upset" as they planned their approach to RDU with air traffic control.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A newly-released report from the National Transportation Safety Board is providing more details about events leading up to a 23-year-old co-pilot jumping from a plane before an emergency landing on July 29 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The NTSB report said Charles Hew Crooks was "visibly upset" as they planned their approach to RDU with air traffic control.

Crooks' co-pilot, who was in command, reported moderate turbulence during the flight and that about 20 minutes into the diversion to RDU, after conducting approach and emergency briefing, Crooks became "visibly upset" about the hard landing.

According to the report, Crooks had been communicating with air traffic control up until that point in the flight.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: All lanes reopen after Walmart truck erupts in flames on I-77 near Uptown Charlotte

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts