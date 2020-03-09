x
Bodies of missing brother and sister, 4 and 5, both found after North Carolina flooding

Alexa and Abraham were riding in a car with their mother in Johnston County when the vehicle was overcome by flash flooding Monday.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the bodies of 5-year-old Alexa and her 4-year-old brother Abraham have both been found.

Both Alexa and Abraham were found in a shallow creek near the Neuse River. Search crews found Alexa's body Wednesday afternoon, and Abraham was found Thursday morning.

Alexa and Abraham were both swept away in floodwaters late Monday night while riding in their mother's car.

The children’s mother, who was driving the car, called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Monday when her car was swept into a creek off Galilee Road, which runs near the Neuse River.

Up to 8 inches of rain was reported Monday night in that area, prompting numerous water rescues in Johnston County.

