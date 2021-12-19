x
Body found following fire at Rocky Mount QVC distribution center

Fire officials said Saturday that they were still working on search and rescue efforts.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An intense five-alarm fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount destroyed most of the building on Saturday morning, dealing a devastating blow to a significant employer in the area.

While QVC officials initially said that everyone inside the center made it out of the building safe, the Edgecombe County Manager confirmed during a press conference on Sunday that a body was found inside the center after the fire.

The sheriff's office is investigating a report of a one employee who is missing: 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

Family members say they have not seen Ricks since the fire.

