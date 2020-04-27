CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A missing boater who fell into a Chesterfield County lake has been found, according to South Carolina officials.

First responders were called to Lake Robinson around 8 p.m. Sunday after a boater jumped in the water to help a distressed swimmer. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials said the boater drowned in the process. The swimmer was able to get out of the water and is OK.

The incident happened near Morris Bridge, according to SCDNR. The boater who drowned has not been identified.

RELATED: Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: South Carolina F-16 fighter jets to flyover hospitals to honor COVID-19 heroes

RELATED: 1.5 million surgical masks delivered to South Carolina hospitals