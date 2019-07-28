BOONE, N.C. — Residents throughout the Boone are without water or experiencing low water pressure due to a water main break.

Boone officials reported around 7:15 a.m. an eight-inch water main broke along Meadowview Drive. The water main break has now been repaired and Meadowview Drive has been reopened.

Due to the water main break, Boone officials issued a Boil Water Advisory, advising all water to be boiled for human consumption.

The advisory is expected to be in effect until at least noon Monday.