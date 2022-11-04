COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've been waiting, well your wait is almost over.
Mark your calendars for Monday, May 16. That is the expected opening day of the new Buc-ee's Travel Center planned for Florence on 3390 North Williston Road.
The Florence travel center will have 120 fueling positions offering cheap gas, award-winning restrooms cleaned 24x7, a unique selection of merchandise, and friendly staff to assist guests.
We know our customers will enjoy Buc-ee’s favorite food options, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, Beaver Nuggets, a large selection of jerky, and freshly prepared pastries.
Hiring is underway to fill the more than 175 jobs at the store, with starting pay between $18 and $22 per hour, with full benefits, including a 6% matching 401k, medical and dental insurance, and 3 weeks of PTO.