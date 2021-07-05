Wilkes County deputies shoot, kill Caldwell County murder suspect, sheriff's office says

37-year-old Thomas Charlie Billings was wanted for the murder of a woman in Caldwell County on July 2

TRAPHILL, N.C. — A man wanted for murder in Caldwell County was shot and killed by a Wilkes County deputy after the sheriff's office there says he refused to put a rifle down.

The Wilkes Record reports the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office tried to approach 37-year-old Thomas Charlie Billings near the dead-end along Traphill Ridge Road late in the evening of Friday, July 2. Billings reportedly brandished a rifle he refused to put down despite deputies' commands. Deputies opened fire on him after he refused, resulting in his death. The Record reports deputies discovered he was holding an air rifle afterward.

According to The Record's reporting, Billings reportedly stabbed 31-year-old Tracy Renee Rash to death in Caldwell County. Rash, of Granite Falls, was reportedly in a relationship with Billings previously but took a restraining order out against him for domestic violence. The Record reports the alleged murder sprang from a domestic incident earlier that day.

Billings' autopsy is slated for Wednesday, July 7. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) is assisting with the investigation, and the Wilkes County deputies involved are on administrative leave per protocol.