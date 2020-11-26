New playground will remember 5-year-old boy shot in Wilson, NC

Cannon Hinnant was shot in his front yard in August. On Wednesday, his mother joined city officials in announcing plans for a memorial playground.

WILSON, N.C. — The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past summer is helping the City of Wilson build a playground in his honor.

Cannon Hinnant was shot in his front yard in August. On Wednesday, his mother joined city officials in announcing plans for a memorial playground at the Gillette Athletic Complex on Corbett Avenue.

The family is donating $400,000 to the project, half of which was raised on a GoFundMe page in Cannon's honor. The city is paying for the rest.

Cannon's mother said he loved playing outside, so the tribute is fitting.