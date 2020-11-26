New playground will remember 5-year-old boy shot in Wilson, NC

WILSON, N.C. — The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past summer is helping the City of Wilson build a playground in his honor.
Cannon Hinnant was shot in his front yard in August. On Wednesday, his mother joined city officials in announcing plans for a memorial playground at the Gillette Athletic Complex on Corbett Avenue.
The family is donating $400,000 to the project, half of which was raised on a GoFundMe page in Cannon's honor. The city is paying for the rest.
Cannon's mother said he loved playing outside, so the tribute is fitting.
As of Wednesday night, the Justice for Cannon GoFundMe page has raised $812,899. The fund organizer has currently disabled any new donations to the fundraiser.