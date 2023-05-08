x
Teen dies after walls of hole, sand dune collapse on him at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

A 17-year-old died Saturday after he was trapped under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, officials said.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

FRISCO, N.C. — A 17-year-old male died Saturday due to being trapped under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Frisco.

Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to an emergency call around 2 p.m. of a teenager trapped in a hole.

The hole was dug in a back-dune area behind the primary dune and was not visible from the beachfront.

According to reports, family and friends went looking for the teenager before arriving on the scene. They found him buried under several feet of sand, apparently caused by portions of the adjacent dune collapsing into the hole.

