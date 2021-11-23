19-year-old from Cary arrested, allegedly sprayed 'bear spray' on officer in attack on US Capitol

The Department of Justice made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

CARY, N.C. — A 19-year-old from Cary has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Aiden Henry Bilyard was arrested Monday in Raleigh on charges of engaging in physical violence in restricted building or grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

He appeared in court on Monday and was released pending court proceedings, federal officials said in a release.

Court documents say Bilyard sprayed a chemical irritant believed to be "bear spray" onto an officer in order to breach the U.S. Capitol.

The officer sprayed with the chemical said it caused him "extreme pain and incapacitated him." He said the chemical was stronger than anything he had been exposed to before. He had to be transported to the hospital for further treatment, federal documents said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts