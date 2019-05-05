UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County home was seriously damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.
Tony Underwood, with the Union County Sheriff's Office, said the fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on Woodhall Lake Drive in Waxhaw.
There were no injuries reported in relation to the fire, and the cause is unknown -- but officials say weather is a possibility.
Lightning was reported near the house, but the cause has not been confirmed.
Tony Underwood, UCSO
