Charge dismissed against woman after American Airlines emergency landing at RDU

The dismissal of Miles' charge does not preclude further action by the appropriate federal agencies, RDU said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Police Department has dismissed a charge against a woman who caused a flight from Jacksonville, Florida, to Washington, D.C., to land earlier this week at RDU.

Tiffany Miles had initially faced a misdemeanor charge of airport obstruction.

“After continued investigation regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident and review of eyewitness statements, plus in-depth consultation with the Wake County District Attorney, RDU law enforcement have dismissed the [charge],” RDU wrote.

The dismissal of Miles’ charge does not preclude further action by the appropriate federal agencies, RDU said. In a statement, the FBI Charlotte Field Office said no further charges were expected unless additional evidence comes to light.

