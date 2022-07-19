Tribal council supports changing NC mountain's name from Confederate general to original Cherokee name

The mountain now known as Clingman's Dome was once known as Kuwahi. The leaders of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee support a move to change it back.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — A mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains could see its original name brought back as Cherokee tribal leadership supports a bid for the change.

WCNC Charlotte's news partner WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tenn. reports the Tribal Council of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee recently passed a resolution supporting the bid to revive the name of the North Carolina mountain currently known as Clingman's Dome. WBIR reports the mountain was known long to the Cherokee as "Kuwahi", which translates to "mulberry place" in English, and was visited by medicine people to seek guidance about tribal matters from the Creator.

However, the summit was named after North Carolina Sen. Thomas Lanier Clingman, who was a Confederate general. WBIR previously reported Clingman, who is buried in Asheville, had no significant ties to the tribe and argued for maintaining slavery in the days leading up to the Civil War. He was granted amnesty after the war.

WBIR also noted Arnold Guyot, the geographer who renamed the mountain, advocated for a racist theory in a manuscript he authored.

The restoration of the mountain's original name could happen with support from Deb Haaland, the current secretary of the US Department of the Interior. Secretary Haaland is a Native American herself and has been open to discussing name changes with different tribes. Last month, the National Park Service announced the renaming of one mountain's name in Yellowstone National Park to First Peoples Mountain. Sec. Haaland has also established the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to examine more than 660 geographic features.