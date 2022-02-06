Chief of North Carolina volunteer fire department dies

Chief James Radford was also a volunteer with the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Officials say the chief of a North Carolina volunteer fire department has died while responding to a call.

WITN reports the Wayne County Fire Marshal’s Office said Chief James Radford of the Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 1:06 p.m. on Saturday to assist on a call in Wilson County.

The fire marshal says when Radford reached the fire station, he suffered an apparent medical emergency and crashed into a parked car in the station’s parking lot.