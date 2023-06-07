'Heartbreaking:' Mother says cheerleader with special needs was left out of yearbook

In a now-viral Facebook post, Nancy Norris claimed her daughter, Abby Norris, was left out of the school yearbook.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Johnston County school is under fire Tuesday after a mother called out the school for excluding her daughter with special needs from the yearbook.

The mother, Nancy Norris, claimed her daughter, Abby Norris, was left out of the Clayton High School yearbook.

She shared her frustration regarding the exclusion of her daughter, Abby Norris, in a Facebook post. As of Tuesday night, the post has been shared over 2,500 times.

For Nancy Norris, she believes the mistake should never have happened.

"The one group picture is of everyone except for Abby, with every individual cheerleader listed," Nancy said. "Whoever turned this in had to have had knowledge of every cheerleader."

