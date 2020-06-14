x
WATCH: Coast guard rescues a couple and their cat on sinking houseboat

Two people and their cat were aboard a 50-foot houseboat when it started taking on water.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Two adults and a cat were rescued from a sinking houseboat on the Scuppernong River in Albemarle Sound on Saturday.

Coast Guard members from Elizabeth City received the initial report from the Pasquotank 911 call center, stating that two people and their cat were aboard a 50-foot houseboat that was taking on water. 

A helicopter and a boat crew were launched and eventually hoisted the two people into the helicopter. The boat crew also rescued the cat and reunited it with the owners at Northeastern Regional Airport.

No medical concerns were reported connected to the rescue.

