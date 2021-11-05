US Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen off North Carolina coast

A helicopter crew hoisted all four men and took them to an air station in Elizabeth City. No injuries were reported.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Four fishermen were rescued on Tuesday from a disabled fishing vessel off the North Carolina coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. from the captain of the fishing vessel Bald Eagle II saying that his vessel was disabled and drifting towards shore, according to a news release.

A helicopter and crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City Guard Station joined a life boat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet to rescue the crew. When they reached the scene, the aircrew hoisted all four men and took them to the air station.

No injuries were reported.

Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hall said the water temperature near Southern Shores was 56 degrees, which is dangerous had the men not been prepared. Hall said the men were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia.

