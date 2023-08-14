Coast Guard rescues 4 missing divers about 60 miles off coast of Myrtle Beach

Coast Guard crews rescued four men who went for a dive about 60 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued four missing divers after an extensive search about 60 miles off the Carolina coast, the agency said Monday.

The men, who went for a dive approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were spotted by a strobe light around 1 a.m., according to NBC affiliate WMBF. Crews launched a life raft and the men were brought to shore around 7:30 a.m.

The Coast Guard shared multiple photos of the divers being reunited with their families.

A coordinated effort to find the men was launched after Coast Guard crews received a notification that the group never resurfaced after leaving their boat Sunday afternoon.

#UPDATE The @USCG & @USNavy found and rescued the 4 missing male divers approx. 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/O7G5PVkyKd — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) August 14, 2023

Rescue crews from Elizabeth City, Oak Island, Charleston and Sandy Hook, New Jersey, were involved with the search.

