Concord woman's $1 lottery ticket nets a $110,000 jackpot

Her Quick Pick ticket from a Greensboro store turned out to be the lucky one.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord woman's choice of a lottery ticket was only $1, but she was able to haul home the jackpot at that price.

The North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday that Bonnie Summers was the winner of the $110,000 jackpot from the drawing on Thursday, June 2. She bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket from the Family Fare on High Point Road in Greensboro, and on Tuesday collected her prize at state headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, she took home $78,000.

Cash 5 is one of four games in North Carolina that allows players to buy tickets in a retail location or via Online Play, the latter of which can happen through the lottery's website of the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Every Cash 5 ticket is $1 with drawings held every night. Wednesday night's jackpot is $134,000.

The state lottery uses ticket sales from draw games to raise more than $600 million each year for education. In 2021, the lottery said $15.5 million made an impact in Cabarrus County.

