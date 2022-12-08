No injuries after NC school bus flips, officials say

There were 23 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, and a driver on board the bus when it rolled over.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were no serious injuries, a sheriff's office spokesman told WRAL News.

There were 23 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, and a driver on board the bus when it rolled over near the intersection of Slocomb Road and Ramsey Street outside of Fayetteville.

Slocomb Road was shut down while deputies and firefighters searched the bus and worked to clear the scene.

