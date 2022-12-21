DA rules law enforcement acted lawfully while firing at suspect in Raleigh mass shooting

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to close the criminal investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — All law enforcement involved in the non-fatal use of deadly force while capturing the suspect in Raleigh's mass shooting on Oct. 13 have been cleared, with no further investigation needed, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in a statement on Monday.

Freeman said the initial request for the use of force criminal investigation by the NCSBI was in accordance with standard practice and procedure.

Freeman found that the actions by officers on scene were lawful and that no further investigation was necessary following a review of law enforcement videos, the crime scene report and other available evidence.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to close the criminal investigation.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts