De-clutter your gutter and keep an eye on your roof ahead of storms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even though we aren't expecting to see a severe weather event pass through this weekend, we will still see rain and wind across the Triad.

That's why it's important to take some necessary precautions now, to prevent future damage to your home.

When it comes to your roof or gutters, experts say they tend to be forgotten.

Greg Hardy with Gregs Gutter Service has seen an increase in calls the past few days ahead of the weather event this weekend.

He says gutters that aren't properly maintained could cause damage to your home, like rotted wood if water into places it shouldn't due to a clogged gutter.

"In the long run it's best to keep them cleaned out," Hardy said, "keep your eyes on your gutter don’t let them get too full of water because the water can’t flow freely and that’s what you want. That’s the whole purpose of gutters is the water getting out of them through the downspout, not over them."

Beane Roofing agrees keeping an eye on your gutters and your roof now, could prevent expensive damage in the future.

“I kind of think of a roof and gutters as tires and brakes on your car. It’s something you use every day, you may not think about it until you have a flat tire or until you don’t have brakes to stop, and it’s kind of the same thing with shingles on a roof. You don’t think about it until it’s raining and you have a leak," Scott Beane, owner of Beane Roofing said.