Tennessee dentist killed in skiing accident at Beech Mountain

Dr. Dale Willis suffered ahead injury after a skiing accident at Beech Mountain Ski Resort Wednesday. He later died from his injuries.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Bristol, Tennessee dentist was killed in a skiing accident at Beech Mountain Wednesday, officials confirmed. 

According to NBC affiliate WCYB in Bristol, Dr. Dale Willis fell while skiing and suffered a head injury Wednesday afternoon at the Beech Mountain resort in Avery County, North Carolina. Willis was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in Johnson City, Tenn. 

Willis' church and other community groups are mourning his loss on Facebook and praising his extensive work in the Tri-Cities community. 

Beech Mountain issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte: 

"We regret to announce a skiing incident that occurred yesterday, resulting in the death of one of our patrons. Beech Mountain Resort extends our deepest sympathy and support to the guests family and friends."

