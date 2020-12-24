Tennessee dentist killed in skiing accident at Beech Mountain

Dr. Dale Willis suffered ahead injury after a skiing accident at Beech Mountain Ski Resort Wednesday. He later died from his injuries.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Bristol, Tennessee dentist was killed in a skiing accident at Beech Mountain Wednesday, officials confirmed.

According to NBC affiliate WCYB in Bristol, Dr. Dale Willis fell while skiing and suffered a head injury Wednesday afternoon at the Beech Mountain resort in Avery County, North Carolina. Willis was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in Johnson City, Tenn.

Willis' church and other community groups are mourning his loss on Facebook and praising his extensive work in the Tri-Cities community.

