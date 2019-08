GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Sheriff deputies are searching for a missing boy with autism in the Upstate.

Matthew Yarborough, 10 was last seen at YMCA Camp Greenville and was wearing a black t-shirt.

Deputies went to the camp located at 100 YMCA Camp road around 6 pm Thursday night.

Anyone with information about Yarborough should call the sheriff's office immediately at 1-865-271-5210.