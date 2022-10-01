Do the math: Disney World announces ticket price increase

Park-specific pricing on its single-day tickets is coming soon.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It'll soon cost even more to visit "The Most Magical Place On Earth."

Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that it will introduce park-specific pricing on its single-day, one-park base tickets — and they'll be more expensive. Magic Kingdom, the company said in a statement, will be priced at or above other parks "due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world."

Here's what the one-day ticket prices will range, starting Dec. 8:

Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today, company says)



Hollywood Studios: $124-$179



EPCOT: $114-$179



Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

The higher, $189 ticket price at Magic Kingdom covers nine days around the week of Christmas to New Year's, Disney said.

In addition to more expensive tickets, pricing on the theme parks' add-on options — including Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus — will vary by date with prices fluctuating based on demand. People who buy a ticket automatically receive a theme park reservation at the time of purchase.

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," the company said in a statement.

"We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years."

Pricing for Disney World's annual passes will change, as well, by about $43-100:

Incredi-Pass: New Sales Paused Current: $1,299 | New: $1,399

Sorcerer: New Sales Paused Current: $899 | New: $969

Pirate: New Sales Paused Current: $699 | New: $749

Pixie: New Sales Available Current: $399 | New: $399



The company says it's "fortunate" its parks do not have a problem with demand, "even so, we are purposeful about creating more ticket/hotel price points than ever before to allow guests who want to visit our parks to have that opportunity."