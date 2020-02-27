NOTE: The above video is part of an 11Alive investigation unrelated to this story.

Eleven federal search warrants were executed Wednesday in middle Georgia as part of a months-long multi-agency investigation into allegations of illegal dog fighting and drug trafficking. It resulted in the rescue of more than 100 dogs dogs, authorities announced.

U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler said in a news release that the rescued animals are now in the care of the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials originally estimated there were 156 animals rescued, but later brought that number up to 168. Many of the animals were malnourished with scarring, and some are severely injured and require surgery or other medical intervention.

An emergency veterinarian was on hand to administer care to some of the dogs, including a pit bull discovered chained with broken legs, malnourished and overbred. At least two dogs had emergency surgery to treat their injuries, they said.

“I am incredibly grateful to the law enforcement teams who came together from all over the region to rescue these abused animals as we continue to investigate this alleged dog fighting ring,” U.S. Attorney Peeler said. “Illegal dog fighting is a barbaric activity. Those who choose to violate the Animal Welfare Act face serious consequences, including federal prison time, where there is no parole.”

RELATED: High price of animal welfare in Georgia

The federal Animal Welfare Act defines “animal fighting venture” as “any event, in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, that involves a fight conducted or to be conducted between at least two animals for purposes of sport, wagering, or entertainment.”

Offenses related to dog fighting are felonies punishable by up to five years in prison, they said.

RELATED: 'The woods, they hide so much': Animal Cruelty out of sight out of mind?

The warrants were served in Bibb County, Crawford County, Houston County, Peach County, Talbot County, Taylor County and Webster County at the following locations:

323 Ruby Street, Macon, Bibb County, Georgia

16 Spruce Lane, Roberta, Crawford County, Georgia

99 Calloway Drive, Roberta, Crawford County, Georgia

107 Stanton Circle, Warner Robins, Houston County, Georgia

407 Vienna Street, Fort Valley, Peach County, Georgia

718 Green Street, Apt. A101, Fort Valley, Peach County, Georgia

223 Buckrun Road, Talbotton, Talbot County, Georgia

293 Chapman Road, Shiloh, Talbot County, Georgia

838 Jeff Hendricks Road, Woodland, Talbot County, Georgia

65 Turner Estates Road, Reynolds, Taylor County, Georgia

369 Millard Kennedy Road, Preston, Webster County, Georgia

RELATED: Animal protection rules increase in Georgia months after 1,200 dogs rescued from breeders

“Because of the dedication between all law enforcement agencies involved, the citizens of Middle Georgia are safer and innocent animals have been rescued,” Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division said.

WARNING: Some images may be too graphic for some.

Photos: 168 dogs rescued, search warrants executed in multiple Georgia counties

RELATED HEADLINES:

She gave birth to 150 puppies then was discarded. How Victoria's story could stop puppy mills

The furry faces of Pennsylvania animal cruelty laws

Woman arrested for animal abuse wants $3M for ‘emotional and financial distress’

USDA under fire for weakening dog breeder inspection guidelines

Hidden in plain sight: Sick animals, a jawless dog and a system that missed them

Puppy mill owner fined $500k for alleged mistreatment of 700 matted and injured dogs