'Dollar Days' returning to Grandfather Mountain

The deal returns for the month of April, and allows High Country residents and employees and their guests to visit Grandfather Mountain for $5 each.

LINVILLE, N.C. — Dollar Days are back at Grandfather Mountain.

For the month of April, residents and employees of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes counties -- and any guests in the same vehicle -- can visit Grandfather Mountain for only $5 each during the month as part of the promotion.

The promotion is also offered for students of High Country colleges or universities.

Standard admission for adults otherwise ranges from $15 to $28, with deals in place for seniors, children, and AAA adults and children. The Dollar Days rate can't be combined with other discounts or offers.

In order to secure the Dollar Days deal, guests are asked to book their visit online and choose the Dollar Days admission calendar and rate.

Once guests arrive at the entrance gate, one ticket holder per vehicle must prove High County residency with a valid driver’s license, college ID, or utility bill, or can prove local employment with an employee ID badge or pay stub.

“This is always an incredible time of year, as the mountain springs to life with warm weather, friendly faces and new things to do," Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said in part in a news release. "This will be our first April Dollar Days with the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery open, and we encourage our local communities and friends to take advantage of the discounted pricing and see this interactive new space.”