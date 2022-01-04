Dominic Taddeo recaptured in Florida days after escaping federal custody

Dominic Taddeo, who was convicted in the '90s of killing three other mobsters, was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped.

HIALEAH, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story.

A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested, officials said.

And he didn't get far following his escape, according to U.S. Marshals.

Dominic Taddeo, 64, a Rochester organized crime figure who killed three men in the 1980s and tried to kill two others, was apprehended “without incident” in on Monday in Hialeah, the U.S. Marshals service wrote in a news release.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28. The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

From 1990 to 1992, Taddeo was convicted of federal racketeering charges and pleaded guilty to multiple other cases, U.S. Marshals said in a release. Other offenses he pleaded guilty to included killing three men on behalf of the La Cosa Nostra, a Rochester-area crime family, Marshals said.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that poor health put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

In February, Taddeo was transferred from a medium-security prison in Sumter County to the halfway house and was set to be there until his release in February 2023, Marshals said.

“The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo," U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida said in a statement.