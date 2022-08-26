'I think about Miss Heddie every day:' Woman's doorbell camera spots missing High Point woman

Heddie Dawkins has been missing for more than three days. One woman's doorbell video was the first clue police got as to where she might have gone.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police scaled back their search for an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia, but they aren't giving up hope that they'll find her and neither is the community.

Heddie Dawkins has been missing now for over 48 hours, but her family is still hopeful she will return home safely.

Dawkins left her home on Blockhouse Court early Wednesday morning.

She suffers from dementia. Ring doorbell video spotted her with blood on her face and head that morning. Police said she may have fallen and hurt herself.

That doorbell video was taken at Lillie McKeathen's home. In the video, you can see Dawkins walking around looking a bit confused. McKeathen said she had no idea Dawkins was right outside her home until she saw her doorbell video.

"I felt like I had a missed opportunity...but it was just a situation that I didn’t have any control over," she said.

Some family members who saw the video said they think Dawkins may have believed she was at her house because the front doors look similar.

McKeathen shared the video with the family in hopes it will help them find her and have a better idea of where she may have gone.

"I know that they’re having a very hard time because she’s not my family and I'm having a hard time. I think about Miss Heddie every day. I don’t know her but I know her now, and I think about her family every day," McKeathen said.

Dawkins' cousin Dana Lee Hines is a nurse who works with dementia patients. She said her experience with the disease could give the family some insight as they continue the search. The family said they aren't giving up until Dawkins is found.

"So a lot of patients, that’s what they call sundowners and that’s why I believe that she is probably somewhere sitting up when the sun goes down, she may you know, start back walking again where the search will see her and she’s gonna be found," Hines said.

The family is gathering a search group on Friday with family and community members to look for Dawkins. They’re hoping they can have all hands on deck to help find her.

HOW TO HELP:

Police are asking citizens to do the following:

Thoroughly check property (including fenced areas, storage buildings, or vehicles)

Review doorbell/surveillance camera footage

Continue to share flyers with photographs of Ms. Dawkins

Call 911 or High Point Police at 336-883-3224 if you have information that can help find Ms. Dawkins

The following is a map of the search area: