The mural is located in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dolly Parton mural in Strong Alley was defaced on Monday.

Not much is known about the incident, however, Dogwood Arts says they have an "anti-graffiti coating" on every commissioned mural.

The coating makes scrubbing off the extra paint much easier.

The mural was also defaced last spring. It was restored quickly after.