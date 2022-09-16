Drink tampering, assault reports at UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity house under investigation

A crime alert to the campus community told students there were two victims of the incident at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on Aug. 26.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are looking into a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house near campus.

Editor's Note: This story discusses sexual assault, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised.



A crime alert to the campus community told students there were two victims of the incident at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on Aug. 26.

One person said they were physically assaulted after consuming the drink.

The fraternity house is on the 200 block of East Rosemary Street. Drink tampering is considered aggravated assault under the Clery Act, which the U.S. Congress enacted in 1990.

"I was very stunned to hear something like that would happened across the street from where I literally go to bed," said one UNC student. "It's not OK...it's not OK at all."