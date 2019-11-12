KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A driver has been charged with driving while impaired after hitting a school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCSHP said it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A Ford truck and what is believed to be a county public school bus were involved.

It happened near Miller Road and Danville Drive in Kannapolis.

While 11 kids were on board at the time of the accident, there were no injuries or transports from the bus.

The driver of the truck, who has not been identified, was transported for medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. He was impaired by alcohol, officials said.

He has been charged with DWI.

The road was closed for a time in response to the accident, but has since been reopened.

