Regional

Police investigating after body found on Duke University's campus

Authorities have not been be able to identify the person at this time.
DURHAM, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found this weekend on Duke University's campus. 

According to an email from the university to WCNC Charlotte, the unidentified man was found dead on Sunday, Nov. 7, in a wooded area behind Penn Pavilion on Duke's West Campus. 

The release says the man is not believed to be a student and authorities do not suspect foul play was involved in the death. Duke University Police were on the scene Sunday evening and asked people to avoid the area as they conduct the investigation. 

Duke officials say information will be released as it becomes available.

The university is also offering assistants for students, faculty and staff who may need support.

Students:

  • CAPS: Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) offers many services to Duke students, including telemental-health appointments. Any student can call 919-660-1000 to speak with someone, or for assistance with referrals in your local community. 
  • DUKEREACH: DukeReach will help you identify support services from among the variety of resources across campus or in your local community. You can contact DukeReach at 919-681-2455 or by emailing dukereach@duke.edu

Faculty and Staff:

