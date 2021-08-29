Duke University requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

Employees must receive and show proof of their completed COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 1.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University said they will require all of their employees to get a coronavirus shot, regardless of work location.

The vaccine is already required for workers at the Duke University School of Medicine, School of Nursing and Duke University Health System.

The university said 91 percent of their 22,136 employees were vaccinated as of Sunday.

Those who do not get the shot by the October 1 deadline could be fired, according to Duke.

If the school does not receive proof of vaccination by 10 a.m. October 1, Duke said they will issue workers a Final Written Warning, and that person will be placed on administrative leave.

They said the employee on leave will then need to get a shot of any coronavirus vaccine within seven days.

If that employee does not get the shot, Duke University said they will be terminated at the end of that seven-day period.

Those fired for refusing to get their shot without the proper exemption will not be eligible to work for Duke in the future, the university said.

Duke said faculty and staff can apply for a medical or religious exemption, but anyone approved for an exemption will have to go through daily symptom monitoring, weekly COVID-19 testing, continued mask-wearing and other protocols.