Amber Alert issued for two missing girls, Durham police

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is searching for two missing children: Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch and Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch.

Makayla is a 7-year-old girl who is 4 feet and 3 inches tall. She weighs 41 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Her hair is braided with clear beads.

Kaylee is an 8-year-old girl who is 4 feet and 8 inches tall. She weighs 105 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Her hair is braided with clear beads.

They are believed to be with Garrett Hatch, 34.

If anyone has information, please call 911, Highway Patrol or the DPD at 919-560-4440.





