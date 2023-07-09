Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

If voters mark their ballots to allow for recreational use, tribal government leaders will then start drafting legislation to regulate the drug.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will vote in September on whether they want to legalize marijuana possession and sales on tribal lands for anyone 21 and older — not just for those seeking it for medical use that the North Carolina tribe had already authorized.

The question will appear on the ballot during the tribe's Sept. 7 general election.

If voters mark their ballots to allow for recreational use, tribal government leaders will then start drafting legislation to regulate the drug.

In 2021, the tribe decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana within the Eastern Band’s 57,000-acre (23,000-hectare) Qualla Boundary. It also formed a medical marijuana structure that includes a tribe-created business to grow cannabis and sell it in a large dispensary that remains under construction — making it the first and only place to legally purchase marijuana in North Carolina.

