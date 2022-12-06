North Carolina family asking for help finding Doug, their escaped emu

Doug escaped from his home in Hurdle Mills on Monday. Here is how you can help.

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — A North Carolina family is asking for help finding their emu, Doug, who escaped from his home early Monday.

According to the owner's Facebook page, the emu made a run for it after snapping the electrical wire on their fence. Since then, there have been multiple sightings of Doug speeding around the Hurdle Mills area toward Roxboro.

The owners have enlisted the help of Person County Animal Services (PCAS) in helping to safely capture and return Doug the emu to his home.

The PCAS Facebook page states that the organization has been in contact with the owner and they are working together to get the word out to the public. According to PCAS, "Doug the emu has apparently become famous overnight."

The owners describe Doug the emu as "very friendly and curious."

The owners are asking anyone with a tip about Doug the emu's whereabouts to message them on Facebook, contact Person County Animal Services at 336-597-1741 or send them a message on their website.

Let's hope Doug the emu makes a speedy and safe return to his owners.



