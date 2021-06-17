City of Raleigh picks CMPD deputy chief to lead Raleigh Police Department

Estella Patterson currently oversees CMPD's Patrol Services Group as a deputy chief and has been with the department since 1996.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Estella Patterson, who has been employed with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for 25 years, has been named the new police chief in Raleigh, according to the City of Raleigh.

Patterson currently oversees CMPD's Patrol Services Group as a deputy chief and has been with the department since 1996. While with CMPD, she has served as a patrol officer, instructor, division commander, recruitment director, and internal affairs commander.

"I am honored at the opportunity to lead the fine men and women of the Raleigh Police Department," Patterson said in a statement. "I am looking forward to strengthening the relationships with citizens and residents in the community and advancing 21st century policing ideals to make Raleigh the safest city in America. I am thankful to all for their trust and confidence in me."

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: CMPD announces plans to combat possible violence during upcoming Juneteenth weekend

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings also congratulated Patterson on her new position.

"Deputy Chief Estella Patterson has had a distinguished career with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Since her career began almost 25 years ago, she has been an integral part of CMPD’s success and is well-deserving of her new appointment as the Chief of Police at the Raleigh Police Department. The City of Raleigh is fortunate to get such an experienced and dedicated leader, and I wish her all the best," Jennings said in a statement to WCNC.

Patterson also serves as the President of the Greater Charlotte Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and is an executive board member of N.C. Police Executives Association. According to the City of Raleigh, she also serves as a commissioner for the North Carolina Education and Training Standards Commission, and previously served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

"I am excited to announce that Estella Patterson will be the 30th Police Chief of the Raleigh Police Department," Raleigh city manager Marchell Adams-David said in a statement. "She understands the important issues that police departments across our country are facing today and she is more than capable of leading RPD in this new era of policing. Now more than ever, leadership matters, community connections matter and I believe Estella Patterson is the right person for the job."

She starts with the Raleigh Police Department on Aug. 1.