'Experimental explosion' again rocks waters off Florida coast

The explosion happened just miles from where 'shock trials' occurred in June.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just months after an "experimental explosion" registered as a magnitude 3.9 earthquake off the Florida coast, another one has popped up again, seismic networks show.

The latest quake-like explosion happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and also registered as a 3.9 magnitude quake like the previous.

While the Navy hasn't provided additional information on this quake - also classified as an "experimental explosion" by USGS - it did happen in roughly 29 miles from the one they did confirm in June - roughly 110 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida and 174 miles southeast of Hilton Head.

In June, News19's sister station in Jacksonville was able to confirm that a previous experimental explosion off the coast was the result of the Navy conducting "shock trials" in the area. Thirteen people reported to the USGS that they felt that one.