Pilot expected to be OK after crashing single-engine plane between Greensboro homes

No one was home at the time of the crash. The pilot was taken to a hospital and is expected to be ok.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pilot walked away from a plane crash in Greensboro on Thursday.

The plane went down in a neighborhood in the late afternoon. It landed between two homes on Birkdale Drive where neither owner was inside. The plane swiped the side of one home, broke a window, and damaged some siding.

Investigators said the pilot went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Adam Lust lives in the neighborhood.

“Friends in the neighborhood asking if we’re OK, asking if there’s anything going on,” he said.

But Lust didn’t even see the commotion, even though it happened right outside his house.

“We were very confused,” he said.

Lust is on vacation, so his next door neighbor was filling him in.

Lust thought it was a big tree. Instead, it was a small single engine plane that crashed after taking off from PTI Airport.

“We saw the tail of the airplane over there and it was quite a shock,” Bob Rowell said.

Rowell watched the pilot walk away from the plane – the only one onboard.

“Living in a neighborhood like this, you always have these thoughts in the back of your head. Something like this could happen but it never has until today,” Rowell said.

The plane somehow landed between two homes. Both empty at the same time. One of them is up for sale. The plane broke a window and damaged siding.

Lust’s home is the one next door, and wasn’t touched.

“It seems like the pilot did the best he could. Maybe God helped him out. Ideally, the street would’ve been better than in between houses but it seems to be in between the fence and our neighbor’s house,” Lust said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating this crash. The pilot has not been identified.

PHOTOS: Greensboro plane crashes into home, leaving pilot injured 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

There are no fuel leaks reported.

WFMY News 2 crews are headed to the scene to learn more about the crash.

Stay with WFMY News 2 with more about this story.

Greensboro Fire confirms a small plane crashed in a Greensboro neighborhood this afternoon. It hit a home, breaking a window and damaging some siding. Firefighters say no one was home at the time @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ESpGh6M20d — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) October 6, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.