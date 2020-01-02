LOWELL, Mass. — Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne, who was killed in the line of duty last week, was laid to rest Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts, where she was born.

Officer Thyne received a burial with full military and police honors.

Fellow Newport News police officers made their way to Massachusetts to attend the funeral and burial. They were escorted by the Nashua Police to their hotel when they arrived on Thursday.

Newport News police and other Hampton Roads law enforcement agencies escorted Officer Thyne's body to Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday.

Her casket was then escorted by Pelham Police Department from Boston Logan International Airport when it arrived in the evening.

Officer Thyne graduated from the police academy last year before joining the Newport News Police Department. She worked in the South Precinct.

She served in the Navy and remained a member of the Navy Reserves while she was a police officer.

New England law enforcement agencies were sharing tweets about Officer Thyne's funeral and burial on Saturday.

Officer Thyne leaves behind her mother, three brothers, a stepfather, a fiance, and a 2-year-old daughter.

RELATED: Fellow officers to attend fallen Newport News officer's funeral Saturday in Massachusetts

RELATED: Fallen Newport News police officer Katie Thyne makes final trip home to New Hampshire

Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations. Donations can be made through the Newport News Police Foundation or a verified GoFundMe page.

RELATED: Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen Newport News officer Katie Thyne

RELATED: New Hampshire town mourns death of Newport News officer Katie Thyne

RELATED: Fallen Newport News police officer remembered at Boys & Girls Club where she coached

RELATED: Body of fallen Newport News police officer escorted to funeral home

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.