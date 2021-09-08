Kaitlyn Drake died in July 2020 after overdosing on heroin. Now, her family partners with Guilford County S.T.O.P. to keep her name alive with Kaitlyn's House.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There are thousands of people who struggle with addiction here in our area every single day, and one local mother is turning her tragic loss into an opportunity to save the lives of strangers.

Kaitlyn Drake died July 29th, 2020, after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl. However before she passed, Kaitlyn had been sober for months and was doing the best she could to get her life back on track.

Now, Kaitlyn's mother Caroline has partnered with Guilford County S.T.O.P. to keep Kaitlyn's name alive, and to help other's that are struggling with addiction as well.

"I think a lot of people think how hard it would be to be involved in what did ultimately take her life. But I do know she had been sober for 9 months and volunteering with Guilford County STOP, and that gave her so much hope and gave me so much hope for her. I know that this is something that she would want to continue, and I know she can't so it's given me so much peace and healing."

Recently they opened Kaitlyn's House in High Point. This is a transitional and sober living home for people struggling to get back on their feet. Chase Holleman, now works for Guilford County S.T.O.P. But he once was in the same position as the people he's now helping.

"So we are here at Kaitlyn's house. It's a new addition to our program. And what we have done for the last 3 and a half years is reach out to people who use drugs and offer them resources and help, and most importantly kindness."